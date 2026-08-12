SaaS management platform for app discovery, access control, and spend optimization.
SaaS management platform for app discovery, access control, and spend optimization.
Corma SaaS Management is a platform that provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over their SaaS application portfolios. It is designed for IT, Finance, and HR teams to collaboratively manage software access, spending, and lifecycle events from a single dashboard. Core functions include: Discovery and Inventory: - Automatically detects all SaaS applications in use across an organization, including shadow IT - Provides a unified view of apps, users, licenses, and contract values Access and Identity Management: - Manages user access to SaaS applications - Automates onboarding (provisioning the right tools to new hires) and offboarding (revoking access when employees leave) - Supports access reviews and audits Security and Compliance: - Monitors the SaaS stack for security risks and compliance issues - Tracks the attack surface introduced by SaaS applications - Certified under GDPR and ISO standards Finance and Cost Optimization: - Tracks SaaS spending and maps it to actual usage - Identifies unused, underused, and duplicate licenses - Manages contract renewals and forecasts future spend - Claims up to 30% cost savings potential through optimization Automation: - Automates routine IT tasks such as access reviews, onboarding, and offboarding workflows - Claims up to 40% of IT tasks can be automated through the platform The platform targets IT administrators, finance managers, and HR teams at growing companies. It is delivered as a SaaS product and is audited and certified against GDPR and ISO standards.
Common questions about Corma SaaS Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Corma SaaS Management is SaaS management platform for app discovery, access control, and spend optimization, developed by Corma. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Inventory, License Compliance, GDPR.
Corma SaaS Management offers the following core capabilities:
Corma SaaS Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Corma SaaS Management is built for security teams handling Inventory, License Compliance, GDPR, SSO. It supports workflows including automated saas application discovery including shadow it detection, centralized app and license inventory with user and contract visibility, user access management and provisioning for saas apps. Teams typically adopt Corma SaaS Management when they need to cloud security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-saas-management
Corma SaaS Management is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.corma.io/platform/saas-management or contact Corma directly.
Popular alternatives to Corma SaaS Management include:
Compare all Corma SaaS Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-saas-management
Corma SaaS Management is for security teams and organizations that need Inventory, License Compliance, GDPR, SSO, Visibility. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
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