Corma SaaS Management Description

Corma SaaS Management is a platform that provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over their SaaS application portfolios. It is designed for IT, Finance, and HR teams to collaboratively manage software access, spending, and lifecycle events from a single dashboard. Core functions include: Discovery and Inventory: - Automatically detects all SaaS applications in use across an organization, including shadow IT - Provides a unified view of apps, users, licenses, and contract values Access and Identity Management: - Manages user access to SaaS applications - Automates onboarding (provisioning the right tools to new hires) and offboarding (revoking access when employees leave) - Supports access reviews and audits Security and Compliance: - Monitors the SaaS stack for security risks and compliance issues - Tracks the attack surface introduced by SaaS applications - Certified under GDPR and ISO standards Finance and Cost Optimization: - Tracks SaaS spending and maps it to actual usage - Identifies unused, underused, and duplicate licenses - Manages contract renewals and forecasts future spend - Claims up to 30% cost savings potential through optimization Automation: - Automates routine IT tasks such as access reviews, onboarding, and offboarding workflows - Claims up to 40% of IT tasks can be automated through the platform The platform targets IT administrators, finance managers, and HR teams at growing companies. It is delivered as a SaaS product and is audited and certified against GDPR and ISO standards.