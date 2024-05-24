Loading...
Axonius SaaS Applications is a platform designed to provide visibility and management capabilities for SaaS environments. The product addresses shadow IT by discovering and cataloging both sanctioned and unsanctioned applications across an organization's technology stack. The platform identifies shadow applications, unmanaged browser extensions, OAuth tokens, and users accessing systems outside approved authentication protocols. It provides visibility into access patterns and application usage to help security teams understand their complete SaaS footprint. For risk management, the product detects misconfigurations, governance gaps, risky integrations, and unmanaged access across SaaS applications. It offers risk intelligence to help teams prioritize remediation efforts and maintain security hygiene across their application portfolio. The platform includes capabilities for SaaS spend optimization by analyzing license utilization, identifying redundant applications, and detecting shadow users. This functionality aims to help organizations reduce costs and eliminate waste in their SaaS investments. Axonius SaaS Applications consolidates visibility, risk assessment, and governance functions into a single platform, providing security and IT teams with centralized control over their SaaS environment.
