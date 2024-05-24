Top Alternatives to Contrast Runtime Security PlatformApplication Security
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
24 Alternatives to Contrast Runtime Security Platform
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks
IAST service combining SAST & DAST for real-time app vulnerability detection.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
AI-powered AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, IaC, container & secrets scanning
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox