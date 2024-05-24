Contrast Runtime Security Platform Logo

Top Alternatives to Contrast Runtime Security Platform

Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response

Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) Logo
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)

IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications

Black Duck Seeker IAST Logo
Black Duck Seeker IAST

IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines

Contrast ContrastProtect Logo
Contrast ContrastProtect

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs

Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) Logo
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST)

Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities

Contrast One Logo
Contrast One

Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection

Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box Logo
Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box

Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks

Opticca Security IAST Logo
Opticca Security IAST

IAST service combining SAST & DAST for real-time app vulnerability detection.

OpenRASP Logo
OpenRASP

OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.

Free
Mend DAST Logo
Mend DAST

Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection

StackHawk StackHawk Logo
StackHawk StackHawk

AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security Logo
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security

AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging

42Crunch API Security Platform Logo
42Crunch API Security Platform

Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection

Qwiet AI Secure Your Code Logo
Qwiet AI Secure Your Code

AI-powered AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, IaC, container & secrets scanning

Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) Logo
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)

Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks

Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Logo
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build

Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) Logo
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST)

SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration

Datadog App & API Protection Logo
Datadog App & API Protection

Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats

DeepSource Autofix™ AI Logo
DeepSource Autofix™ AI

AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues

Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management Logo
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management

SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities

DerSecur DerScanner Logo
DerSecur DerScanner

SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection Logo
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection

AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec Logo
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec

Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation

DryRun Security AppSec Agents Logo
DryRun Security AppSec Agents

AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests

