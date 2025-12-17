Gateway that injects credentials in-transit so runtimes never hold secrets.

Key features: Just-in-time credential injection at the network layer — credentials never enter the runtime, Lightweight mediation gateway intercepts outbound API requests, Policy enforcement on credential usage (destination restrictions, scope limits, environment rules), Audit logging of credential usage, Support for AI agent and MCP-based tooling workflows

Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault : Least Privilege, Secrets Management, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security +2 more