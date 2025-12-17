Top picks: Codezero, Doppler, CipherStash Stash — plus 23 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a commercial Secrets Management tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Codezero, Doppler, CipherStash Stash, Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management, and Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault. All 26 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Gateway that injects credentials in-transit so runtimes never hold secrets.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault: Least Privilege, Secrets Management, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Cloud-based secrets management platform for teams and automated workflows.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault: Least Privilege, Secrets Management, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
TypeScript secrets manager with zero-trust vault and cryptographic audit trails.
Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads
Cloud-native secrets vault for DevOps credentials, API keys, and certificates
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
Gateway that injects credentials in-transit so runtimes never hold secrets.
Cloud-based secrets management platform for teams and automated workflows.
TypeScript secrets manager with zero-trust vault and cryptographic audit trails.
Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads
Cloud-native secrets vault for DevOps credentials, API keys, and certificates
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Image-based encryption platform for securing and sharing sensitive data
Cross-cloud secrets & key mgmt with hardware-grade security and crypto-agility.
Secrets management vault with built-in FIPS 140-3 HSM for on-prem/private cloud.
CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption.
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
A Helm plugin that decrypts encrypted value files using sops encryption and integrates with cloud secret managers for secure secrets management in Kubernetes deployments.
A secret management service that stores encrypted secrets in DynamoDB for secure credential and sensitive data management.
SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP.
Chamber is a command-line tool for managing secrets by storing them in AWS SSM Parameter Store with path-based API support for improved performance.
Teller is a command-line secret management tool that integrates with various cloud providers and vaults to securely populate environment variables during development workflows.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments.
A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault.
The most popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault include Codezero, Doppler, CipherStash Stash, Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management, and Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault. These Secrets Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 26 alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault listed on CybersecTools, all within the Secrets Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a commercial Secrets Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a Secrets Management tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for secrets management capabilities and can be compared against 26 similar tools.