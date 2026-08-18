Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault Description

Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a server-side credential brokering system designed for AI agents and automated workflows. It stores OAuth tokens and API keys in a centralized encrypted vault, then injects credentials at call time on the server side — the agent process never holds or sees the raw credential. How it works: - Secrets (OAuth tokens, API keys) are stored in the vault, not in .env files, prompts, or code - When an agent makes a tool call, Fabriq attaches the credential server-side before forwarding the request - The agent receives only the result; the token is never exposed to the agent process - Removing a connection deletes its associated token immediately, preventing stale grant abuse Key behaviors: - Tokens are automatically refreshed before expiry to prevent workflow interruptions - Each credential use is logged in an audit trail with both agent and credential identities recorded - Last-used timestamps are tracked to identify and retire stale credentials - Credential rotation is centralized — updating one vault entry propagates everywhere The product addresses a specific risk in agentic AI systems: agents that hold credentials directly become high-value targets for prompt injection and compromise. By keeping credentials exclusively server-side, a compromised agent cannot yield a stolen credential. Access revocation is immediate — disconnecting a connection deletes its token from the vault, stopping any further use without requiring a hunt across distributed systems.