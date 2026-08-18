Server-side credential vault that injects secrets at call time for AI agents.
Server-side credential vault that injects secrets at call time for AI agents.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a server-side credential brokering system designed for AI agents and automated workflows. It stores OAuth tokens and API keys in a centralized encrypted vault, then injects credentials at call time on the server side — the agent process never holds or sees the raw credential. How it works: - Secrets (OAuth tokens, API keys) are stored in the vault, not in .env files, prompts, or code - When an agent makes a tool call, Fabriq attaches the credential server-side before forwarding the request - The agent receives only the result; the token is never exposed to the agent process - Removing a connection deletes its associated token immediately, preventing stale grant abuse Key behaviors: - Tokens are automatically refreshed before expiry to prevent workflow interruptions - Each credential use is logged in an audit trail with both agent and credential identities recorded - Last-used timestamps are tracked to identify and retire stale credentials - Credential rotation is centralized — updating one vault entry propagates everywhere The product addresses a specific risk in agentic AI systems: agents that hold credentials directly become high-value targets for prompt injection and compromise. By keeping credentials exclusively server-side, a compromised agent cannot yield a stolen credential. Access revocation is immediate — disconnecting a connection deletes its token from the vault, stopping any further use without requiring a hunt across distributed systems.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is Server-side credential vault that injects secrets at call time for AI agents, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Secrets Management, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault integrates natively with NetSuite. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is built for security teams handling Secrets Management, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, Prompt Injection. It supports workflows including server-side credential injection at call time, centralized encrypted vault for oauth tokens and api keys, automatic token refresh before expiry. Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-credential-vault
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/credential-vault or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-credential-vault
Agentic Fabriq Credential Vault is for security teams and organizations that need Secrets Management, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, Prompt Injection, Key Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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