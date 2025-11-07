ORNA Digital Incident Response Plan Logo

ORNA Digital Incident Response Plan

Digital incident response plan built on SANS 504-B framework

GRC
Commercial
ORNA Digital Incident Response Plan Description

ORNA Digital Incident Response Plan is a cross-functional incident response planning platform developed by DFIR experts. The platform is built in adherence to the SANS 504-B incident response framework and provides organizations with structured incident response capabilities. The platform includes built-in and customizable SANS IR playbooks for various incident types and severity levels. It provides asset management capabilities that allow organizations to identify, track, and risk-score critical assets, processes, and personnel through a unified dashboard. The system supports cross-functional incident response by integrating ICT, Legal, HR, Communications, and other business roles. ORNA offers incident management capabilities including incident logging, classification, and reporting features. Organizations can submit initial, intermediate, and final incident reports. The platform includes a critical function and asset risk classification registry. Testing and training features include crisis simulations and tabletop exercises. The platform is designed to support compliance with multiple regulations including DORA, GDPR, HIPAA, FISMA, NIST CSF, SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO/IEC 27001, CCPA, SOX, GLBA, and NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulation. The platform itself is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. ORNA provides standardized reporting templates and supports the 72-hour breach notification requirement for GDPR Article 33. The system includes business continuity policies and disaster recovery planning capabilities with yearly testing requirements.

