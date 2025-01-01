Cloud Investigation and Response Automation

Cloud Investigation and Response Automation (CIRA) tools for automated incident investigation, threat hunting, and security response orchestration in cloud infrastructures.

Cloud Sniper Logo
Cloud Sniper

Cloud Sniper is a centralized cloud security operations platform that provides incident response, threat correlation, and automated security actions for cloud infrastructure protection.

