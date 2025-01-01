Cloud Investigation and Response Automation
Cloud Investigation and Response Automation (CIRA) tools for automated incident investigation, threat hunting, and security response orchestration in cloud infrastructures.
Cloud Sniper is a centralized cloud security operations platform that provides incident response, threat correlation, and automated security actions for cloud infrastructure protection.
