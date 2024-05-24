CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Zscaler Zero Trust Logo

Top Alternatives to Zscaler Zero Trust

Zero Trust

Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks

25 Alternatives to Zscaler Zero Trust

Skyhigh Security Skyhigh AI Logo
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh AI

AI-powered SSE platform for data protection, threat prevention & compliance

Zero Trust
Zscaler Internet Access Logo
Zscaler Internet Access

Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust

Zero Trust
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE Logo
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE

Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance

Zero Trust
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise Logo
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats

Zero Trust
Cato SSE 360 Logo
Cato SSE 360

Cloud-based SSE platform with SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA capabilities

Zero Trust
Versa Secure SD-WAN Logo
Versa Secure SD-WAN

SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management

Zero Trust
Versa Networks Security Service Edge Logo
Versa Networks Security Service Edge

Cloud-native SSE platform with NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA capabilities

Zero Trust
Versa Secure SD-LAN Logo
Versa Secure SD-LAN

Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt.

Zero Trust
Netskope One Security Service Edge Logo
Netskope One Security Service Edge

Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Zero Trust
Netskope One SSE Logo
Netskope One SSE

Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI

Zero Trust
Netskope One Firewall Logo
Netskope One Firewall

Cloud-based FWaaS for egress traffic control with integrated SSE defenses

Zero Trust
Netskope One Threat Protection Logo
Netskope One Threat Protection

SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses

Zero Trust
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform Logo
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform

Cloud-native SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and CNAPP capabilities

Zero Trust
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge Logo
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge

Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities

Zero Trust
Zscaler Business Analytics Logo
Zscaler Business Analytics

AI-powered analytics for cyber risk, digital experience, and SaaS optimization

Zero Trust
Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection Logo
Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection

Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices

Zero Trust
Zscaler Digital Experience Logo
Zscaler Digital Experience

Digital experience monitoring for apps, networks, and devices in zero trust envs

Zero Trust
SonicWall Secure Internet Access Logo
SonicWall Secure Internet Access

Cloud-based secure internet access with DNS/web filtering and CASB for SaaS

Zero Trust
Twingate Internet Security Logo
Twingate Internet Security

Internet security platform with DNS/content filtering and Zero Trust access

Zero Trust
Red Access Red Access Logo
Red Access Red Access

Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud

Zero Trust
Resec Gateway Security Logo
Resec Gateway Security

Gateway security platform with CDR, file sanitization & threat prevention

Zero Trust
dope.security DOPE SWG Logo
dope.security DOPE SWG

On-device SWG with SSL inspection, URL filtering, and AI-powered DLP.

Zero Trust
dope.security dope Logo
dope.security dope

Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control.

Zero Trust
dope.security DOPE.SWG Logo
dope.security DOPE.SWG

Cloud SWG with AI URL categorization, anti-malware & identity-based policies.

Zero Trust
METCLOUD Web Security Logo
METCLOUD Web Security

Managed cloud web security service for filtering and threat protection.

Zero Trust

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →