Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE Description

Absolute Resilient is a Security Service Edge (SSE) platform that provides secure access to applications and data for hybrid workforces. The solution combines multiple security capabilities including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for private application access, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for web browsing protection, and inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for cloud application security. The platform features firmware-embedded technology that provides persistent endpoint connectivity and undeletable client protection. It enforces comply-to-connect (C2C) policies through endpoint compliance monitoring, integrating with Network Access Control (NAC) to restrict access based on device posture assessments. Security capabilities include integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to prevent sensitive data exfiltration, multi-faceted threat protection using Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), and distributed firewall functionality. The platform employs AI/ML-based User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to detect suspicious activities across users, devices, networks, and applications. The solution provides visibility through hardware inventory tracking, OS level monitoring, and encryption status reporting. It includes over 70 pre-configured dashboards for analytics on security policy impact, data loss prevention, zero-day threats, and endpoint performance. App Connectors enable connectivity to public and private clouds and data centers for end-to-end Zero Trust connections. The platform supports dynamic policy controls that can be enforced both inside and outside tunnels, with the ability to create geofences or freeze devices when compliance drift is detected.