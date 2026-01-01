Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise Logo

Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats

Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise Description

Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a cloud-based DNS firewall that provides security for users and IoT devices connecting to the internet, both on-network and off-network. The service inspects DNS queries and blocks malicious domains in real-time based on threat intelligence derived from Akamai's global platform. The solution proactively blocks malware, ransomware, phishing attempts, and low-throughput DNS data exfiltration. It operates without requiring on-premises appliances, reducing infrastructure complexity and management overhead. The platform offers flexible deployment options with lightweight clients for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices. Organizations can configure DNS security policies based on users, groups, locations, and network subnets through an intuitive management interface. Secure Internet Access Enterprise provides visibility into all recursive DNS requests, logging them for investigation, analysis, and compliance purposes. The service includes shadow IT application controls that identify and manage unsanctioned applications based on risk scores or application types. The threat intelligence is continuously updated approximately every 60 minutes, adding newly identified malicious domains and removing domains that no longer pose threats. The service leverages Akamai's distributed cloud platform to deliver recursive DNS services with high availability and low latency globally. Organizations can integrate the solution with existing security infrastructure through API access and SIEM integration capabilities.

Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats developed by Akamai. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DNS, IOT Security.

