Netskope One Firewall is a Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) solution that provides egress traffic control for remote users, hybrid workers, and branch offices. The product operates as part of a Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic to data center firewall appliances. The firewall supports application-aware firewall rules, five-tuple rules (source and destination addresses and ports plus protocol), user-ID and group-ID based policies, fully qualified domain names (FQDNs) and wildcards as destinations, and an application layer gateway for FTP. Traffic can be secured through the Netskope client for users or through IPsec and GRE tunnels for offices and machine traffic. Optional security features include Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for scanning network traffic and preventing vulnerability exploits, DNS Security for inspecting queries and blocking malicious domains and DNS tunneling attacks, SOCKS5 Proxy for securing file transfers and streaming across multiple protocols including FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and Telnet, and Bandwidth Control for prioritizing critical application performance in tunnels. The platform provides DNS as a Service (DNSaaS) as a cloud-based DNS recursive resolver with DNS content filtering and security capabilities. The solution is deployed globally through NewEdge data centers and includes firewall event logging, advanced analytics for policy optimization, and the ability to export logs to SIEM, cloud storage, or data lakes through Cloud Exchange. The product integrates with other SSE defenses including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) within a unified platform and policy engine.

Netskope One Firewall is Cloud-based FWaaS for egress traffic control with integrated SSE defenses developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DNS Security, Firewall.

