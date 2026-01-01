Versa Secure SD-WAN Logo

Versa Secure SD-WAN

SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management

Versa Secure SD-WAN is a networking solution that combines software-defined networking with security services in a unified platform. The product provides end-to-end visibility, control, and security for enterprise networks. The solution integrates carrier-grade routing protocols with SD-WAN functionality, supporting both IPv4 and IPv6. It includes multi-tenancy capabilities for consolidating multiple networks while maintaining separate data, control, and management planes. Zero-touch provisioning enables rapid deployment across multiple sites. Security features are natively integrated into the platform, including encryption protocols for secure overlay networks, Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), IDS/IPS, Advanced Threat Protection with sandboxing, DNS Security, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). The solution eliminates the need for separate security appliances or traffic backhauling. The platform provides application-aware network performance monitoring and Quality of Service policies. It offers granular visibility through Netflow/IPFIX for end-to-end telemetry and observability. AI and machine learning capabilities enable self-managing and self-healing network operations with predictive analytics. Management features include unified policy configuration, templates and workflows for configuration management, centralized management interface, and intelligent correlation of logs and events. The solution supports Universal-CPE functionality to host third-party VMs and VNFs. BFD is included for control plane health monitoring.

Versa Secure SD-WAN is SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management developed by Versa Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, DNS Security, IDS.

