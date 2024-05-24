Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection Logo

Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices

Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection Description

Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection is a cloud-native security platform built on the Zero Trust Exchange architecture. The platform addresses four stages of cyberattacks: minimizing attack surface, preventing compromise, eliminating lateral movement, and stopping data loss. The solution provides inline threat protection with full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, processing over 400 billion daily enterprise transactions to inform AI-powered threat detection. The proxy architecture brokers connections between users and applications based on identity, context, and business policies following least privilege principles. Key capabilities include attack surface management to identify internet-exposed assets and vulnerabilities, intrusion prevention across all ports and protocols, URL filtering with granular controls, browser isolation that converts risky web content into pixel streams, DNS security to prevent tunneling, signature-based anti-malware from 60+ threat feeds, and advanced threat protection with content scanning and risk scoring. The platform includes cloud sandbox analysis for unknown files, AI-powered phishing detection, credential theft prevention, and data loss prevention with classification and encryption. It provides zero trust network access to hide applications from the internet, prevents unauthorized access to critical systems, and offers IoT/OT security for operational technology environments. The solution maps to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and eliminates the need for VPNs and traditional firewalls by hiding users, branches, and factories behind the cloud platform. It includes risk insights and guided remediation workflows for security operations teams.

Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection is Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Browser Security.

