Netskope One Security Service Edge Logo

Netskope One Security Service Edge

Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope One Security Service Edge Description

Netskope One Security Service Edge (SSE) is a cloud-delivered security platform that consolidates multiple security services into a unified solution. The platform provides secure access to web, cloud services, and private applications from any location. The platform includes several integrated components: - Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for cloud application security - Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) for web and cloud inline security with threat and data protection - Cloud Firewall (FWaaS) for egress traffic protection - Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) for isolating uncategorized and risky websites - Private Access combining Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with Endpoint SD-WAN - SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for continuous policy enforcement and compliance - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for managing sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with machine learning for cloud, web, email, private apps, and devices - Threat Protection for detecting and blocking advanced malware and phishing - Enterprise Browser for secure access from unmanaged devices The platform uses AI-powered security enforcement through SkopeAI and supports zero trust security architecture. It can be deployed as part of a broader SASE solution when combined with SD-WAN capabilities.

Netskope One Security Service Edge FAQ

Common questions about Netskope One Security Service Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope One Security Service Edge is Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CASB, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →