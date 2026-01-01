Netskope One Security Service Edge Description

Netskope One Security Service Edge (SSE) is a cloud-delivered security platform that consolidates multiple security services into a unified solution. The platform provides secure access to web, cloud services, and private applications from any location. The platform includes several integrated components: - Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for cloud application security - Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) for web and cloud inline security with threat and data protection - Cloud Firewall (FWaaS) for egress traffic protection - Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) for isolating uncategorized and risky websites - Private Access combining Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with Endpoint SD-WAN - SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for continuous policy enforcement and compliance - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for managing sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with machine learning for cloud, web, email, private apps, and devices - Threat Protection for detecting and blocking advanced malware and phishing - Enterprise Browser for secure access from unmanaged devices The platform uses AI-powered security enforcement through SkopeAI and supports zero trust security architecture. It can be deployed as part of a broader SASE solution when combined with SD-WAN capabilities.