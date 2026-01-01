Netskope One Security Service Edge
Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection
Netskope One Security Service Edge
Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection
Netskope One Security Service Edge Description
Netskope One Security Service Edge (SSE) is a cloud-delivered security platform that consolidates multiple security services into a unified solution. The platform provides secure access to web, cloud services, and private applications from any location. The platform includes several integrated components: - Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for cloud application security - Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) for web and cloud inline security with threat and data protection - Cloud Firewall (FWaaS) for egress traffic protection - Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) for isolating uncategorized and risky websites - Private Access combining Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with Endpoint SD-WAN - SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for continuous policy enforcement and compliance - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for managing sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with machine learning for cloud, web, email, private apps, and devices - Threat Protection for detecting and blocking advanced malware and phishing - Enterprise Browser for secure access from unmanaged devices The platform uses AI-powered security enforcement through SkopeAI and supports zero trust security architecture. It can be deployed as part of a broader SASE solution when combined with SD-WAN capabilities.
Netskope One Security Service Edge FAQ
Common questions about Netskope One Security Service Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netskope One Security Service Edge is Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CASB, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership