Skyhigh Security Skyhigh AI Description
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh AI is a Security Service Edge (SSE) platform that provides data security, threat prevention, and compliance capabilities across cloud, web, email, and private applications. The platform integrates multiple security technologies into a unified console. The solution includes Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for visibility and control over cloud applications with real-time data protection. It features a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) component that protects against zero-day threats and enforces data protection policies for web and cloud access. The platform offers Private Access (ZTNA) as an alternative to VPN for secure access to private applications from managed and unmanaged devices. Skyhigh AI incorporates Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities for securing cloud-native application ecosystems. The platform includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality that provides unified data policy enforcement across multiple vectors including web, cloud, email, and private applications. Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is available as a standard feature. The platform operates as a cloud-native, multi-tenant solution with centralized management through a single console. It is designed to support remote workforce security requirements while addressing cloud, web, data, and network security needs. The solution provides AI-powered capabilities to enable organizations to adopt AI technologies while maintaining security controls.
