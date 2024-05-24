Zscaler Business Analytics
Zscaler Business Analytics Description
Zscaler Business Analytics is a component of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform that provides analytics across cyber risk management, digital experience monitoring, and SaaS/workplace optimization. The product processes 500 trillion daily signals from over 40 million users to generate insights. The platform includes three main components: Risk360 provides cyber risk quantification and visualization by ingesting data from Zscaler environments and external sources. It maps risks to attack phases and provides financial impact estimates with remediation guidance. Zscaler Digital Experience monitors application and service performance from the user perspective across devices, locations, and networks. It detects anomalies affecting apps, regions, devices, and users, and performs root cause analysis to reduce mean time to resolution. Zscaler Business Insights delivers visibility into SaaS application usage and workplace utilization. It identifies redundant applications, unclaimed licenses, and provides data on office space usage patterns including hybrid work trends. The platform uses AI-powered analysis to detect issues impacting user experience and provides end-to-end visibility from endpoint to application. It collects telemetry data through Zscaler's inline architecture to provide actionable insights for security teams, IT operations, procurement, and facilities management.
Zscaler Business Analytics FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler Business Analytics including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
