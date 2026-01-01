Netskope One Threat Protection Logo

Netskope One Threat Protection

SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses

Zero Trust
Commercial
Netskope One Threat Protection Description

Netskope One Threat Protection is a Security Service Edge (SSE) solution that provides inline and API-based threat protection across web, SaaS, IaaS, shadow IT, shadow AI, and private applications. The platform uses AI and machine learning to detect zero-day and unknown threats in real-time. The solution includes standard threat protection with anti-malware, web-traffic IPS, multiple threat intelligence feeds, and sandboxing for both machine learning and antivirus-based threat detection. It detects unknown threats inline using AI/ML defenses for portable executable (PE) files, phishing attacks, and HTML smuggling. Advanced threat protection features include multistage sandboxing for over 30 file types, heuristics with deobfuscation and recursive file unpacking for 350+ file types, and pre-execution analysis for 3,500+ file format families using 3,000+ static binary threat indicators. Machine learning capabilities cover PE files, Office files, and PDF malware detection. Patient zero protection holds files during threat detection analysis, allowing downloads only when files are determined to be benign. It includes a sandbox API with MITRE ATT&CK analysis, a retrohunt API for previously seen files, and inline malware retention into customer cloud storage. The platform integrates with infrastructure through Cloud Exchange, which offers over 100 integrations for threat intelligence sharing, log exporting, risk score exchange, and workflow automation. Cloud TAP provides traffic packet captures with session keys to network detection and response solutions. Netskope Threat Labs operates global research centers that produce threat intelligence and develop defenses, covering industry segments, geographic regions, and themed reports on malware, phishing, data sprawl, and generative AI trends.

Netskope One Threat Protection is SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Machine Learning.

