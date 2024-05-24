Twingate Internet Security Description

Twingate Internet Security is a security platform that protects internet traffic across multiple environments including offices, remote locations, and public networks. The product provides DNS filtering to block malicious websites and prevent phishing attempts, along with content filtering capabilities that restrict access to inappropriate web content at the DNS level. The platform offers network visibility through DNS log data, enabling administrators to identify trends and analyze security events. Log data includes device IP addresses, domain block reasons, and query statistics. The solution can be deployed and managed through Mobile Device Management (MDM) systems. Twingate Internet Security functions as a Zero Trust orchestration layer that integrates with existing security infrastructure. The platform supports integrations with identity providers (IdPs), MDM/EDR solutions, SIEM platforms, and DNS over HTTPS (DoH) providers. The product includes protection against web-based threats such as phishing, malware, and cryptojacking. Content filtering prevents end users from circumventing security policies. The platform provides activity data and query information across the network for threat analysis and vulnerability discovery. Deployment is designed for rapid implementation with support for multiple platforms including macOS, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android. The solution offers API capabilities and includes enterprise features such as unlimited users, enhanced API access, SLAs, and priority support options.