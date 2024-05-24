Red Access Red Access Description

Red Access is a cloud-native, agentless security platform that protects web and SaaS activity without requiring browser extensions or endpoint agents. The platform routes browser and application traffic through its secure cloud for real-time inspection and policy enforcement. The solution provides secure web gateway capabilities across all browsers and applications including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Outlook, and WebView2-based environments. It uses selective, context-aware traffic routing to enable security controls where needed without disrupting uncontrolled traffic. Red Access enforces data loss prevention policies across multiple data flows including file uploads, messaging apps, AI prompts, clipboard actions, screenshots, and drag-and-drop operations. The platform protects sensitive data such as PII, PCI, financial records, source code, and intellectual property from leakage to web services and GenAI applications. The platform provides Cloud Access Security Broker functionality with visibility into corporate-approved and shadow IT SaaS usage. It includes real-time scanning for phishing attempts, web vulnerabilities, and browser exploits. Browser extension risk management capabilities provide visibility and governance over employee browser extensions. Red Access implements Zero Trust access controls for hybrid workforces, including remote users, BYOD, and third-party contractors. The platform monitors and controls GenAI service interactions to prevent sensitive data exposure. Deployment occurs through configuration via Intune, MDM, or GPO without requiring network architecture changes.