Red Access Red Access Logo

Red Access Red Access

by Red Access

Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud

Zero Trust Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Service EdgeBrowser SecuritySwg
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Zero Trust14 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Red Access Red Access Description

Red Access is a cloud-native, agentless security platform that protects web and SaaS activity without requiring browser extensions or endpoint agents. The platform routes browser and application traffic through its secure cloud for real-time inspection and policy enforcement. The solution provides secure web gateway capabilities across all browsers and applications including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Outlook, and WebView2-based environments. It uses selective, context-aware traffic routing to enable security controls where needed without disrupting uncontrolled traffic. Red Access enforces data loss prevention policies across multiple data flows including file uploads, messaging apps, AI prompts, clipboard actions, screenshots, and drag-and-drop operations. The platform protects sensitive data such as PII, PCI, financial records, source code, and intellectual property from leakage to web services and GenAI applications. The platform provides Cloud Access Security Broker functionality with visibility into corporate-approved and shadow IT SaaS usage. It includes real-time scanning for phishing attempts, web vulnerabilities, and browser exploits. Browser extension risk management capabilities provide visibility and governance over employee browser extensions. Red Access implements Zero Trust access controls for hybrid workforces, including remote users, BYOD, and third-party contractors. The platform monitors and controls GenAI service interactions to prevent sensitive data exposure. Deployment occurs through configuration via Intune, MDM, or GPO without requiring network architecture changes.

Red Access Red Access FAQ

Common questions about Red Access Red Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Access Red Access is Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud developed by Red Access. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Security Service Edge, Browser Security, SWG.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cato SSE 360 Logo
Cato SSE 360

Cloud-based SSE platform with SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA capabilities

0
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform Logo
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform

Cloud-native SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and CNAPP capabilities

0
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge Logo
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge

Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities

0
Zscaler Zero Trust Logo
Zscaler Zero Trust

Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks

0
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE Logo
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE

Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox