Zscaler Digital Experience Logo

Zscaler Digital Experience

Digital experience monitoring for apps, networks, and devices in zero trust envs

Zero Trust Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Zscaler Digital Experience is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Zscaler Digital Experience Description

Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) is a digital experience monitoring solution that provides visibility and troubleshooting capabilities for IT operations and service desk teams. The product monitors performance from within user devices, across networks, and to SaaS, cloud, or data center applications. ZDX collects metrics from endpoints, networks, and applications to provide end-to-end visibility in zero trust environments. The solution uses AI-powered root cause analysis to identify performance issues across devices, Wi-Fi, security services, networks, or applications. It includes an AI assistant called Zscaler Copilot that allows users to conduct investigations using natural language queries. The platform provides user experience scoring with global views that can be drilled down by regions, departments, and individual users. It generates alerts via email, instant messaging, and third-party tools when anomalies are detected. ZDX monitors application performance from user devices and global locations, tracks network performance including Wi-Fi and ISP metrics, and monitors device health including CPU, memory, and disk usage. The solution integrates with existing IT service management platforms through APIs to support ticket creation, triage, analysis, and resolution workflows. It includes self-service capabilities that enable end users to address issues within their control using AI-powered guidance. ZDX is deployed by enabling it once Zscaler Client Connector is installed, requiring no additional deployment steps.

Zscaler Digital Experience FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler Digital Experience including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler Digital Experience is Digital experience monitoring for apps, networks, and devices in zero trust envs developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Application Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

12
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Guide to Ethical Hacking Logo
Guide to Ethical Hacking

A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox