Zscaler Digital Experience
Digital experience monitoring for apps, networks, and devices in zero trust envs
Zscaler Digital Experience Description
Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) is a digital experience monitoring solution that provides visibility and troubleshooting capabilities for IT operations and service desk teams. The product monitors performance from within user devices, across networks, and to SaaS, cloud, or data center applications. ZDX collects metrics from endpoints, networks, and applications to provide end-to-end visibility in zero trust environments. The solution uses AI-powered root cause analysis to identify performance issues across devices, Wi-Fi, security services, networks, or applications. It includes an AI assistant called Zscaler Copilot that allows users to conduct investigations using natural language queries. The platform provides user experience scoring with global views that can be drilled down by regions, departments, and individual users. It generates alerts via email, instant messaging, and third-party tools when anomalies are detected. ZDX monitors application performance from user devices and global locations, tracks network performance including Wi-Fi and ISP metrics, and monitors device health including CPU, memory, and disk usage. The solution integrates with existing IT service management platforms through APIs to support ticket creation, triage, analysis, and resolution workflows. It includes self-service capabilities that enable end users to address issues within their control using AI-powered guidance. ZDX is deployed by enabling it once Zscaler Client Connector is installed, requiring no additional deployment steps.
