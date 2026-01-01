Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform Logo

Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform

Cloud-native SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and CNAPP capabilities

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform Description

Skyhigh Cloud Platform is a cloud-native security platform that consolidates multiple security technologies into a unified console. The platform integrates Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities. The platform provides data protection across web, cloud applications, email, and private applications through unified data classification and policy enforcement. It includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality that extends across endpoints, cloud, and web environments. The CASB component offers visibility and control for cloud applications with support for over 40,000 applications through API integrations. Security features include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for identifying malicious behavior, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) for containing web browsing activity, and Gateway Anti-Malware (GAM) with real-time emulation sandboxing. The platform uses Exact Data Matching/Indexed Document Matching (EDM/IDM) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies for data identification. The platform operates on a global cloud infrastructure designed for direct-to-cloud access with 99.999% availability. It includes incident management capabilities and provides a Guided Policy Advisor for policy configuration. The Private Access component serves as an alternative to traditional VPN solutions for securing access to private applications from both managed and unmanaged devices. The platform is available in three product tiers: Essential, Advanced, and Complete, each including various combinations of SWG, CASB, DLP, ZTNA, and Cloud Firewall components.

Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform FAQ

Common questions about Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform is Cloud-native SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and CNAPP capabilities developed by Skyhigh Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, CNAPP, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →