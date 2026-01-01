Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Platform Description

Skyhigh Cloud Platform is a cloud-native security platform that consolidates multiple security technologies into a unified console. The platform integrates Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities. The platform provides data protection across web, cloud applications, email, and private applications through unified data classification and policy enforcement. It includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality that extends across endpoints, cloud, and web environments. The CASB component offers visibility and control for cloud applications with support for over 40,000 applications through API integrations. Security features include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for identifying malicious behavior, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) for containing web browsing activity, and Gateway Anti-Malware (GAM) with real-time emulation sandboxing. The platform uses Exact Data Matching/Indexed Document Matching (EDM/IDM) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies for data identification. The platform operates on a global cloud infrastructure designed for direct-to-cloud access with 99.999% availability. It includes incident management capabilities and provides a Guided Policy Advisor for policy configuration. The Private Access component serves as an alternative to traditional VPN solutions for securing access to private applications from both managed and unmanaged devices. The platform is available in three product tiers: Essential, Advanced, and Complete, each including various combinations of SWG, CASB, DLP, ZTNA, and Cloud Firewall components.