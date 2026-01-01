Netskope One SSE Logo

Netskope One SSE

Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope One SSE Description

Netskope One SSE is a Security Service Edge platform that consolidates multiple security services into a unified solution for securing access to web, cloud, and private applications. The platform is a subset of Netskope's SASE offering and operates through a single-pass architecture. The platform includes several integrated components: Next Generation Secure Web Gateway for web security, Cloud Access Security Broker for managing cloud application use, Private Access that replaces legacy VPNs with ZTNA and Endpoint SD-WAN, Firewall as a Service for network security across all ports and protocols, and Remote Browser Isolation for safe website viewing. Netskope One SSE utilizes the Zero Trust Engine for granular context and visibility, enabling policy enforcement based on AI/ML-powered app discovery, categorization, and trust scores. The platform provides data protection capabilities with single-pass inspection across all channels for data at rest, in use, and in motion. The solution operates on the Netskope NewEdge Network infrastructure and provides centralized policy management through a single console. It offers continuous enforcement of data policies and threat protection with adaptive controls based on user behavior and risk assessment. The platform supports hybrid workforce environments and processes encrypted traffic while maintaining performance through global coverage and low-latency on-ramps.

Netskope One SSE FAQ

Common questions about Netskope One SSE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope One SSE is Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →