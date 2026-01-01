Netskope One SSE Description

Netskope One SSE is a Security Service Edge platform that consolidates multiple security services into a unified solution for securing access to web, cloud, and private applications. The platform is a subset of Netskope's SASE offering and operates through a single-pass architecture. The platform includes several integrated components: Next Generation Secure Web Gateway for web security, Cloud Access Security Broker for managing cloud application use, Private Access that replaces legacy VPNs with ZTNA and Endpoint SD-WAN, Firewall as a Service for network security across all ports and protocols, and Remote Browser Isolation for safe website viewing. Netskope One SSE utilizes the Zero Trust Engine for granular context and visibility, enabling policy enforcement based on AI/ML-powered app discovery, categorization, and trust scores. The platform provides data protection capabilities with single-pass inspection across all channels for data at rest, in use, and in motion. The solution operates on the Netskope NewEdge Network infrastructure and provides centralized policy management through a single console. It offers continuous enforcement of data policies and threat protection with adaptive controls based on user behavior and risk assessment. The platform supports hybrid workforce environments and processes encrypted traffic while maintaining performance through global coverage and low-latency on-ramps.