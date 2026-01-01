Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge Description

Skyhigh Security Service Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge platform that converges multiple security functions into a single unified solution. The platform integrates Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Private Access (ZTNA), Data Loss Prevention, and Remote Browser Isolation capabilities through the Skyhigh Cloud Platform. The solution provides data and threat protection across web, cloud, email, and private applications. It offers unified data classification, policy enforcement, and incident management with DLP capabilities across endpoint, cloud, and web environments. The platform includes real-time collaboration control and adaptive risk-based enforcement across over 40,000 applications. For threat protection, the platform uses User and Entity Behavior Analytics to identify malicious behavior, Remote Browser Isolation to contain web browsing activity in an isolated cloud environment, and a Gateway Anti-Malware engine with real-time emulation sandboxing. According to AV-TEST evaluation from November 2023, the platform achieved 99.7% detection rate for Windows threats, 97.8% for all other threats, and 87.7% for phishing. The platform operates on a global cloud infrastructure designed to provide 99.999% availability and minimize traffic backhauling through intelligent direct-to-cloud access. It supports both managed and unmanaged devices for remote and extended workforce scenarios. The solution includes a guided policy advisor and enables policy extension across web and cloud in under 60 seconds.