SonicWall Secure Internet Access Description

SonicWall Secure Internet Access (SIA) is a component of the Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) platform that provides security for users accessing SaaS applications and internet resources in hybrid work environments. The solution operates through the Global Edge Network and implements zero-trust principles. The product filters content at DNS and web layers to block threats before they reach users. It enforces acceptable use policies and monitors risky behavior across SaaS applications and internet traffic. The solution includes Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for SaaS application control and device posture checking capabilities. SIA offers three core security capabilities: DNS-layer security that blocks malicious domains and enforces acceptable use policies, CASB that enforces device trust policies for SaaS applications and provides Shadow IT visibility, and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) that filters web content and threats including phishing, ransomware, and risky URLs. The product is available in Basic and Advanced tiers with per-user licensing. Both tiers support Windows and MacOS clients and include trust scoring, device posture checking, continuous policy enforcement, and 24x7 support. Advanced tier adds risk-based URL filtering, geo-IP filtering, MDM/UDM and SIEM integration, and SaaS app directory functionality. The solution provides centralized management of users, roles, and privileges with built-in identity and device trust. It includes built-in two-factor authentication and integrates with identity providers.