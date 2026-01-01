Versa Networks Security Service Edge Logo

Cloud-native SSE platform with NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA capabilities

Versa Networks Security Service Edge Description

Versa Security Service Edge (SSE) is a cloud-native security platform that provides multiple security functions through a unified multi-tenant architecture called VersaONE. The platform delivers security services to protect users accessing applications and the internet from various locations. The solution integrates next-generation firewall capabilities, secure web gateway functionality, cloud access security broker features, and Zero Trust Network Access. These components work together to provide threat protection, data protection, and secure access controls. The platform includes AI-powered threat detection and defense mechanisms. It offers centralized management through a single interface for configuring and monitoring security policies across the deployment. The architecture is designed to scale with organizational growth while maintaining consistent security enforcement. Versa SSE is recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for SSE, SASE, and SD-WAN categories. The platform operates as part of a broader SASE architecture, combining network and security services in a cloud-delivered model. The solution provides secure private access capabilities for connecting users to internal applications and resources. It includes features for managing remote and hybrid workforce security requirements. The platform aims to deliver security controls without degrading user experience or application performance. Organizations can deploy the platform to secure various use cases including remote access, branch office connectivity, and cloud application access. The multi-tenant architecture supports service provider and enterprise deployment models.

Versa Networks Security Service Edge is Cloud-native SSE platform with NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA capabilities developed by Versa Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CASB, Cloud Native.

