Retarus Enterprise Cloud Fax Description

Retarus Enterprise Cloud Fax is a cloud-based fax service designed for organizations requiring reliable and secure document transmission. The service operates through a HITRUST e1 certified backend infrastructure with six data centers worldwide and redundant network connections. The platform supports multiple transmission protocols including HTTPS, VPN, TLS, MPLS, ENX, and SAP SNC for secure connectivity. Organizations can send and receive faxes through various methods including email-to-fax functionality and API integration. The service is built for enterprises with high fax volumes, complex corporate structures, and geographically dispersed operations. It addresses requirements for organizations in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and legal sectors that need to maintain compliance with standards including HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR. The infrastructure includes carrier-grade Ribbon equipment in each data center, multiple Tier 1 network carriers, and active carrier management. The platform provides reporting and administration capabilities for managing fax operations at scale. Retarus Cloud Fax holds multiple security certifications including SOC1, SOC2, ISO27001, and HITRUST. The service operates under an annually audited security framework and maintains compliance with major regulatory requirements. The solution supports integration with existing IT infrastructure and can scale according to organizational needs. It includes SIP Trunking capabilities and can integrate with legacy applications.