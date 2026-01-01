Trustifi Outbound Shield Logo

Trustifi Outbound Shield is an outbound email security solution that automatically scans and encrypts outgoing email messages based on administrator-defined policies. The platform uses AES 256-bit encryption to provide end-to-end protection for email content and attachments. The solution includes data loss prevention capabilities that scan outbound email content in real-time to detect sensitive information across multiple compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PII, GDPR, and CCPA. When sensitive data is identified, the system automatically applies encryption according to configured rules. The platform offers One-Click Compliance functionality that allows administrators to configure email screening for over 10 regulatory compliance guidelines. Recipients can open encrypted emails with one click without requiring portal logins or complex authentication processes. Additional capabilities include multi-factor authentication for recipient verification, email tracking with real-time visibility into when and where emails were opened, postmark proof for legal verification of email delivery, and data tokenization that replaces sensitive information with random character strings while maintaining email clarity. Users can recall sent messages, revoke access to attachments, and prevent email forwarding. The system includes secure storage with AES-256 bit encryption for attachments and message content, along with a backup system that allows users to review sent emails and send new ones even when their primary email service is unavailable. The platform provides reporting capabilities to identify risky email behaviors and includes data classification and sensitivity detection algorithms.

Trustifi Outbound Shield is Outbound email security with automated encryption and DLP for compliance developed by TrustiFi. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Compliance, Data Classification.

