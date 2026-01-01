Galaxkey LockChat Description

LockChat is an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution designed for confidential, real-time communication. The platform provides end-to-end encryption for all messages, attachments, and group conversations, with encryption extending to data stored on mobile devices. The solution offers federated deployment where each organization operates a separate server instance. It supports secure group discussions, broadcast lists for mass messaging, and integrated file sharing with controls to prevent unauthorized downloads of images and videos. The platform includes audit trails and message recording capabilities for regulatory compliance. LockChat is available on iOS and Android platforms. It features biometric authentication for device access and integrates with Yoti for digital verification of recipients. Communication is tied to specific mobile devices, with messages stored exclusively on local devices rather than servers. The platform offers three deployment options: Cloud (hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers), Hybrid (encryption keys and data stored on-premises with cloud-managed licensing), and On-Premises (fully self-hosted with no cloud connectivity). Additional capabilities include message forwarding, deletion and purging, blocking and revocation, audio messaging, timed message expiration, and corporate email account integration. External users can join without additional licensing by registering with phone numbers or email addresses. The platform supports white-labeling for brand customization and is designed to support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA regulations.