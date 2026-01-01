Galaxkey Secure Email Description

Galaxkey Secure Email is an email encryption solution that provides end-to-end encryption for email communications and attachments. The product encrypts emails from the moment they leave the sender's inbox until they reach the intended recipient, preventing third-party interception. The solution offers email revocation capabilities that allow users to retract sent emails, and supports setting expiry dates for messages and attachments. Users can configure email access start and expiry dates, block forward and reply options, and apply custom classifications to emails. The platform includes geo-fencing capabilities for hybrid deployments to restrict access based on geographic location. Galaxkey Secure Email can be deployed in three configurations: cloud-hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers, hybrid with on-premises encryption keys and data storage, or fully on-premises with no cloud connectivity. The solution integrates with Microsoft Outlook through an add-in and can be deployed via the Galaxkey Secure Gateway for comprehensive email traffic protection. The platform provides real-time notifications when recipients access secured emails and supports sending large attachments with no file size limits when combined with Galaxkey Secure Workspace. External users do not require licenses to access and respond to encrypted emails. Corporate policy management enables automatic encryption based on predefined content sensitivity rules. The solution is designed for compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA regulations. Custom branding options allow organizations to personalize the encryption platform with their corporate identity.