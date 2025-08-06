Top picks: Hack The Box Business, Hack The Box CTF Platform, TryHackMe Cyber Security Training — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating GemForge Labs alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
GemForge Labs is a commercial Cyber Range Training tool developed by GemForge Labs. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hack The Box Business, Hack The Box CTF Platform, TryHackMe Cyber Security Training, SudoCyber, and ACI Learning Skill Labs. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to GemForge Labs, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment.
Shares 5 capabilities with GemForge Labs: Red Team, CTF, Blue Team, Cyber Range +1 more
Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training.
Shares 5 capabilities with GemForge Labs: CTF, Blue Team, Wargames, Cyber Range +1 more
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: Red Team, Education, Cyber Range, Gamification
Gamified cybersecurity training platform with hands-on labs and certifications
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: CTF, Education, Cyber Range, Gamification
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: Online Learning, Education, Cyber Range, Lab
Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST.
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: Red Team, Blue Team, Cyber Range, Gamification
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity workforce training via hands-on labs & CTFs.
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: CTF, Blue Team, Cyber Range, Gamification
Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments.
Shares 4 capabilities with GemForge Labs: Red Team, CTF, Cyber Range, Gamification
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment.
Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
Gamified cybersecurity training platform with hands-on labs and certifications
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST.
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity workforce training via hands-on labs & CTFs.
Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments.
Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges.
Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises.
Cyber defense training platforms & OT security solutions for critical infrastructure.
Social learning platform for CTF challenges, labs, and cybersecurity training.
Catalog of simulated attack scenarios for cyber defense training and validation
Hands-on cyber range platform for security skills training and assessment
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
Platform for validating security team readiness via threat emulation & purple-team ranges.
Cyber range platform for purple team training, APT emulation & detection.
Hands-on blue team training platform for SOC, DFIR, and threat intel roles.
Platform for building custom game-based cybersecurity training scenarios.
Game-based cybersecurity training platform with simulated Linux environment.
Cyber range platform for simulating real-world attacks in risk-free environments.
Team-based cyber range platform for IR simulation, training & benchmarking.
Cybersecurity training platform for IT pros covering labs, CTFs, and certs.
Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus.
Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response.
A modular, cross-platform framework for creating repeatable, time-delayed security events and scenarios for Blue Team training and Red Team operations.
SecGen is an open-source framework that automatically generates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for cybersecurity education and penetration testing training.
DetectionLab is a pre-configured Windows domain environment with security tooling and logging designed for cybersecurity training and detection capability development.
Root the Box is a real-time CTF scoring engine that provides a configurable platform for cybersecurity training through gamified wargames and competitions.
BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment.
A collection of Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) challenges designed for practicing binary exploitation techniques and developing offensive security skills.
AI-powered browser-based cybersecurity training platform with labs and certs
AI-driven tabletop exercise platform for cyber crisis simulation training
Gamified cyber range workshops for security product demos and training
Platform for operational cyber readiness training and exercises
Cyber range platform for finance & banking sector security training
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
SOC analyst training platform using live-fire exercises in production systems
Hands-on SOC training platform for blue team skill development
Cloud-hosted cyber range platform for SOC & IR team live-fire simulation training.
Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams.
Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics.
AI-driven cyber crisis simulation platform for testing org-wide incident response.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
A collection of vulnerable ARM binaries designed for educational exploit development and vulnerability research practice across different architectures and exploitation techniques.
A hands-on cybersecurity laboratory environment for Gray Hat Hacking Chapter 29 that creates virtualized Docker and Kali Linux machines using Terraform for practical security training exercises.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.
CloudGoat is a vulnerable-by-design AWS deployment tool that creates intentionally insecure cloud environments for hands-on cybersecurity training through capture-the-flag scenarios.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to GemForge Labs.
The most popular alternatives to GemForge Labs include Hack The Box Business, Hack The Box CTF Platform, TryHackMe Cyber Security Training, SudoCyber, and ACI Learning Skill Labs. These Cyber Range Training tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to GemForge Labs listed on CybersecTools, all within the Cyber Range Training category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
GemForge Labs is a commercial Cyber Range Training tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
GemForge Labs is a Cyber Range Training tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for cyber range training capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.