TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training Description
TryHackMe is an online cybersecurity training platform that provides hands-on learning through interactive labs and challenges. The platform offers over 900 training labs and learning pathways designed for users at all skill levels, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners. The platform uses a gamified approach where users earn points by answering questions, completing challenges, and maintaining learning streaks through short lessons. Training content covers both offensive and defensive security topics through structured learning paths. Users access virtual machines with pre-configured security tools directly through their web browser, eliminating the need for local setup. The platform includes network simulations and intentionally vulnerable systems based on real-world scenarios for practical experience. Learning paths cover various cybersecurity domains including penetration testing, SOC operations, red teaming, web application security, cloud security (Azure and AWS), DevSecOps, and security engineering. The platform provides guided objective-based tasks and challenges within these structured paths. TryHackMe offers both individual and organizational training options. The business version provides team training capabilities, while the education version includes a teaching dashboard for instructors to assign labs, manage assignments, and monitor student progress. The platform includes a community feature where users can connect with other learners, ask questions, and share knowledge. The service is accessible from any location with an internet connection.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training FAQ
Common questions about TryHackMe Cyber Security Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges developed by TryHackMe. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Training, Hands On, Gamification.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership