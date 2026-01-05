TryHackMe Cyber Security Training Logo

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training

Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges

Human Risk
Commercial
TryHackMe is an online cybersecurity training platform that provides hands-on learning through interactive labs and challenges. The platform offers over 900 training labs and learning pathways designed for users at all skill levels, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners. The platform uses a gamified approach where users earn points by answering questions, completing challenges, and maintaining learning streaks through short lessons. Training content covers both offensive and defensive security topics through structured learning paths. Users access virtual machines with pre-configured security tools directly through their web browser, eliminating the need for local setup. The platform includes network simulations and intentionally vulnerable systems based on real-world scenarios for practical experience. Learning paths cover various cybersecurity domains including penetration testing, SOC operations, red teaming, web application security, cloud security (Azure and AWS), DevSecOps, and security engineering. The platform provides guided objective-based tasks and challenges within these structured paths. TryHackMe offers both individual and organizational training options. The business version provides team training capabilities, while the education version includes a teaching dashboard for instructors to assign labs, manage assignments, and monitor student progress. The platform includes a community feature where users can connect with other learners, ask questions, and share knowledge. The service is accessible from any location with an internet connection.

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges developed by TryHackMe. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Training, Hands On, Gamification.

