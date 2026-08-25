GemForge Labs Description

GemForge Labs is a subscription-based cybersecurity training platform that provides hands-on lab environments for individuals and teams. Users access personal hackable instances to practice offensive, defensive, and sysadmin skills across a range of difficulty levels. The platform offers the following subscription tiers: - Basic ($7.39/month): 20 hours of spawn time per month, access to personal hackable instances - Pro ($17.73/month): 50 hours of spawn time per month, priority support - Business Access (price on enquiry): Unlimited spawn time, team management, custom content, analytics and reporting - Pay-as-you-go (PAYG): Purchasable hour bundles (10, 25, 50, or 100 hours) with no monthly commitment Lab categories include: - Offensive - Defensive - Sysadmin Additional platform features include a leaderboard, featured labs, courses, and a community Discord. The platform supports team-based training with a teams leaderboard and team management functionality available on the Business tier. The platform is aimed at individual learners, full-time students, and organizations seeking workforce development and cyber readiness training. Labs are self-paced and accessible via spawnable virtual instances.