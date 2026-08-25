Subscription-based cybersecurity lab platform with hands-on hackable instances.
Subscription-based cybersecurity lab platform with hands-on hackable instances.
GemForge Labs is a Cyber Range Training product by GemForge Labs. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
GemForge Labs is a subscription-based cybersecurity training platform that provides hands-on lab environments for individuals and teams. Users access personal hackable instances to practice offensive, defensive, and sysadmin skills across a range of difficulty levels. The platform offers the following subscription tiers: - Basic ($7.39/month): 20 hours of spawn time per month, access to personal hackable instances - Pro ($17.73/month): 50 hours of spawn time per month, priority support - Business Access (price on enquiry): Unlimited spawn time, team management, custom content, analytics and reporting - Pay-as-you-go (PAYG): Purchasable hour bundles (10, 25, 50, or 100 hours) with no monthly commitment Lab categories include: - Offensive - Defensive - Sysadmin Additional platform features include a leaderboard, featured labs, courses, and a community Discord. The platform supports team-based training with a teams leaderboard and team management functionality available on the Business tier. The platform is aimed at individual learners, full-time students, and organizations seeking workforce development and cyber readiness training. Labs are self-paced and accessible via spawnable virtual instances.
Common questions about GemForge Labs including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GemForge Labs is Subscription-based cybersecurity lab platform with hands-on hackable instances, developed by GemForge Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Range, Lab, Education.
GemForge Labs offers the following core capabilities:
GemForge Labs is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
GemForge Labs is built for security teams handling Cyber Range, Lab, Education, Online Learning. It supports workflows including personal hackable instances, offensive, defensive, and sysadmin lab categories, tiered subscription plans (basic, pro, business). Teams typically adopt GemForge Labs when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gemforge-labs
GemForge Labs is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://gemforgelabs.io/subscriptions or contact GemForge Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to GemForge Labs include:
Compare all GemForge Labs alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gemforge-labs
GemForge Labs is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Range, Lab, Education, Online Learning, CTF. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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