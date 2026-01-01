Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time.

Key features: Automated threat model generation and continuous updates, Security design review for every code change, Pull request enforcement of security policies, Codification of organizational security standards mapped to threat models, Security context delivery to code generation and review phases

Shares 6 capabilities with DevArmor Security Guardrails for AI Code Gen : DEVSECOPS, Security Policy, Threat Modeling, Secure Development +2 more