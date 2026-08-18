DevArmor Security Guardrails for AI Code Gen Description

DevArmor Security Guardrails for AI Code Gen is a security tool that injects organization-specific security context into AI code generation workflows to ensure generated code aligns with internal security policies and compliance requirements. The tool addresses a gap in AI coding assistants: these tools generate code without awareness of an organization's specific security policies, controls, or compliance obligations. DevArmor bridges this gap by creating custom rule sets derived from an organization's existing policies and pushing them into AI coding platforms as guardrails. How it works: - Fetches business context and design specifications automatically via configurable integrations - Generates a threat model and security requirements in under 10 minutes - Automatically pushes design controls and guardrails to downstream AI coding tools and developer platforms Core capabilities: - Automated threat modeling based on organizational context - Custom security rule set generation for AI coding platforms - Compliance enforcement within AI code generation workflows - Policy-to-guardrail automation without manual configuration - Integration with project management, documentation, cloud, and security tooling The product targets organizations using AI-assisted or "vibe coding" development workflows where developers rely heavily on AI tools to generate code, and where security and compliance requirements must be enforced consistently without relying on developers to manually apply them.