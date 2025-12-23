Seezo Security Design Reviews Logo

Seezo Security Design Reviews

Automated security design review platform for developers

GRC
Commercial
Seezo Security Design Reviews Description

Seezo is a security design review platform that provides context-specific security requirements to developers before they begin coding. The platform scans security design documents from collaboration tools and analyzes them to identify potential security risks early in the development lifecycle. The tool integrates with existing documentation platforms to automatically review design documents and provide security feedback. It identifies risky design choices and ranks features based on their security impact, enabling teams to prioritize security reviews effectively. Seezo delivers security design review outputs directly within developers' existing workflows, allowing them to receive security feedback alongside other design comments. The platform maps security requirements to compliance standards including PCI and security frameworks like ASVS to support compliance efforts. The solution is designed to scale security design reviews across development teams by automating the analysis of design documents and providing actionable security guidance at the design phase, before code is written.

Seezo Security Design Reviews FAQ

Common questions about Seezo Security Design Reviews including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Seezo Security Design Reviews is Automated security design review platform for developers developed by Seezo. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Collaboration, Compliance.

