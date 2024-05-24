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Prime Security AI Security Architect

by Prime Security

AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Prime Security AI Security Architect Description

Prime Security AI Security Architect is an agentic security platform that provides on-demand security expertise directly within development workflows. The platform functions as a self-service security architect agent that integrates into everyday collaboration and development tools. The solution enables development teams to initiate and manage security reviews through conversational interfaces. Teams can open new security reviews, add context, and drive issues to resolution directly via chat without leaving their workflow. The platform provides instant access to organizational security knowledge, allowing users to query security policies, past recommendations, and existing controls through natural language interactions. This democratizes security expertise across the organization by making security guidance available to all team members. Prime Security embeds into multiple platforms including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and VS Code, providing security consultation capabilities wherever teams work. The system delivers security insights and actionable mitigation recommendations at the design stage, enabling proactive security measures before development begins. The platform is designed to scale security expertise across organizations by automating security architecture guidance and making security reviews more accessible to development teams without requiring direct security team involvement for every query.

Prime Security AI Security Architect FAQ

Common questions about Prime Security AI Security Architect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Prime Security AI Security Architect is AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces developed by Prime Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Workflow, Policy.

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