Heeler Runtime Threat Modeling Description

Heeler Runtime Threat Modeling is a platform that automates threat modeling for cloud-based applications by analyzing running systems in real-time. The platform automatically decomposes applications to map components, relationships, and data flows, providing visibility into the attack surface of distributed and transient architectures. The system uses AI to generate threat model reports that traditionally require weeks of manual effort, reducing the process to minutes. It continuously monitors applications for drift detection, identifying deviations from baseline models and flagging newly introduced risks before they reach production. The platform correlates real-time application data with threat intelligence to contextualize risks based on current threat landscapes. It provides automated vulnerability prioritization based on application context, helping security teams focus on the most critical issues. Heeler bridges security and development teams through a unified platform that enables collaborative reviews, impact analysis, and real-time feedback within existing developer workflows. The system maintains continuous visibility as applications evolve, automatically updating threat models to reflect architectural changes. The platform addresses challenges in modern cloud environments including dynamic architectures, manual model maintenance, and siloed team collaboration. It provides material change detection for new APIs and components, ensuring security teams can identify and address risks as applications scale and change.