Top picks: ThreatCanvas AI, DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling, ArgusEye — plus 29 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating DevArmor HealthTech GRC alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a commercial Threat Modeling tool developed by DevArmor. Security professionals most commonly compare it with ThreatCanvas AI, DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling, ArgusEye, Atsign AI Architect, and IriusRisk Threat Modeling. All 32 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DevArmor HealthTech GRC, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams.
Shares 5 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, CI/CD, Secure Development +1 more
Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time.
Shares 5 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, CI/CD, Secure Development +1 more
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Shares 4 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: MITRE Attack, DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, Secure Development
Visual, spec-driven tool for designing secure-by-design apps on Atsign Platform.
Shares 4 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, Secure Development, Security Architecture
Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design.
Shares 3 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: Threat Modeling, Secure Development, Security Architecture
Adds org-specific security guardrails to AI code generation tools for compliance.
Shares 3 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, Secure Development
Automated threat modeling platform integrating security into the SDLC.
Shares 3 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: Threat Modeling, Secure Development, Security Architecture
Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines.
Shares 4 capabilities with DevArmor HealthTech GRC: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, CI/CD, Security Architecture
AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams.
Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Visual, spec-driven tool for designing secure-by-design apps on Atsign Platform.
Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design.
Adds org-specific security guardrails to AI code generation tools for compliance.
Automated threat modeling platform integrating security into the SDLC.
Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines.
Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle
Enterprise threat modeling platform for apps, cloud, and IaC.
Threat modeling & risk assessment tool for embedded systems and IoT.
Auto-generates threat models from IaC files with risk & control mapping.
Consulting service translating business objectives into threat models & risk scenarios.
Threat modeling library for AI/ML systems with 28 security components.
Threat modeling tool for dev teams to identify security design flaws pre-code.
AI-powered continuous threat modeling for cloud applications in runtime
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
Structured threat modeling & remediation service for enterprise security risk.
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
Framework for modeling access control and attack graphs in networked systems
AI-driven threat modeling & simulation platform using MITRE ATT&CK framework
AI-automated automotive TARA tool for ISO 21434 & UNR 155 compliance.
Automated security design review platform for developers
AI-driven threat modeling for identifying security risks in design phase
Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation.
AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks.
A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
A comprehensive library documenting Amazon S3 attack scenarios and risk-based mitigation strategies for cloud storage security.
AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DevArmor HealthTech GRC.
The most popular alternatives to DevArmor HealthTech GRC include ThreatCanvas AI, DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling, ArgusEye, Atsign AI Architect, and IriusRisk Threat Modeling. These Threat Modeling tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 32 alternatives to DevArmor HealthTech GRC listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Modeling category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a commercial Threat Modeling tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a Threat Modeling tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for threat modeling capabilities and can be compared against 32 similar tools.