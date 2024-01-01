Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
Traditional threat modeling often comes late or not at all, but pytm aims to automate and shift it left, generating Data Flow Diagrams, Sequence Diagrams, relevant threats, and system requirements based on your input and architectural design. It requires Linux/MacOS, Python 3.x, Graphviz, and Java (OpenJDK 10 or 11). To get started, run the example model tm.py to generate report and diagram image files.
Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.