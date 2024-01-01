pytm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Traditional threat modeling often comes late or not at all, but pytm aims to automate and shift it left, generating Data Flow Diagrams, Sequence Diagrams, relevant threats, and system requirements based on your input and architectural design. It requires Linux/MacOS, Python 3.x, Graphviz, and Java (OpenJDK 10 or 11). To get started, run the example model tm.py to generate report and diagram image files.