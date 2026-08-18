Atsign AI Architect Description

Atsign AI Architect is a spec-driven, visual development workflow tool designed to help engineering teams build secure-by-design applications on the Atsign Platform. The tool enables teams to create visual blueprints of application architecture before any code is written. These blueprints define application components, identities, authority boundaries, privilege levels, policies, data flows, and communication paths. Once approved, the blueprints are converted into structured context that can be fed into AI coding assistants to guide the generation of application code. Core workflow stages: - Visual Design: Teams map out components, autonomous agent identities, authority boundaries, policy constraints, data flows, and communication paths within a visual workspace. - AI-Assisted Generation: The visual blueprint is translated into structured directions for AI coding assistants, which then generate application code aligned with the Atsign Platform's security model. - Continuous Evolution: Blueprints can be updated over time to guide changes to existing applications while preserving defined identity, authority, policy, and communication boundaries. The tool is positioned as a way to address security debt that accumulates when identity, authority, encryption, data access, and communication boundaries are defined after code has already been generated. By establishing these decisions at the architecture stage, teams aim to reduce retrofit work and late-stage security reviews. The blueprint functions as a living architectural artifact that guides both initial implementation and future system changes, rather than serving as static documentation.