ThreatCanvas AI Description

SecureFlag ThreatCanvas AI is an automated threat modeling tool designed to make threat modeling accessible to development teams without requiring specialized security expertise. The tool generates threat models from multiple input types, including textual descriptions, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates, images, and existing architecture diagrams. It identifies potential threats and recommends security controls to support early integration of security measures during the software design phase. Key capabilities include: - Automated model drawing from text, images, diagrams, or IaC - Threat and control suggestions based on the generated model - Risk templates covering established frameworks and standards including OWASP Top 10, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, STRIDE, and LINDDUN, with support for custom templates - Risk rating and notes on individual threats and controls - Revision history with change logs - PDF and Markdown report generation - Save and share functionality with configurable visibility and modification permissions - Integration with Jira and Azure DevOps for embedding threat modeling into development workflows - Integration with the SecureFlag training platform, allowing users to access training labs for identified threats and controls The platform also includes threat modeling training labs built on a Threat Model SDK, enabling developers to learn how to build threat models and understand threat impacts within the SDLC. ThreatCanvas AI is available as SaaS or Private Cloud deployments. Pricing tiers include a Personal plan (annual subscription with free trial), a Small Business plan, and enterprise-level plans that add features such as SSO, management console and APIs, user provisioning, Jira/Azure DevOps integrations, projects, custom threats/controls, custom risk templates, and custom components.