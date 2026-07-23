AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams.
AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams.
SecureFlag ThreatCanvas AI is an automated threat modeling tool designed to make threat modeling accessible to development teams without requiring specialized security expertise. The tool generates threat models from multiple input types, including textual descriptions, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates, images, and existing architecture diagrams. It identifies potential threats and recommends security controls to support early integration of security measures during the software design phase. Key capabilities include: - Automated model drawing from text, images, diagrams, or IaC - Threat and control suggestions based on the generated model - Risk templates covering established frameworks and standards including OWASP Top 10, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, STRIDE, and LINDDUN, with support for custom templates - Risk rating and notes on individual threats and controls - Revision history with change logs - PDF and Markdown report generation - Save and share functionality with configurable visibility and modification permissions - Integration with Jira and Azure DevOps for embedding threat modeling into development workflows - Integration with the SecureFlag training platform, allowing users to access training labs for identified threats and controls The platform also includes threat modeling training labs built on a Threat Model SDK, enabling developers to learn how to build threat models and understand threat impacts within the SDLC. ThreatCanvas AI is available as SaaS or Private Cloud deployments. Pricing tiers include a Personal plan (annual subscription with free trial), a Small Business plan, and enterprise-level plans that add features such as SSO, management console and APIs, user provisioning, Jira/Azure DevOps integrations, projects, custom threats/controls, custom risk templates, and custom components.
Common questions about ThreatCanvas AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatCanvas AI is AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams, developed by SecureFlag. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code.
ThreatCanvas AI offers the following core capabilities:
ThreatCanvas AI integrates natively with Jira, Azure DevOps, SecureFlag Training. Integration support lets security teams connect ThreatCanvas AI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
ThreatCanvas AI is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ThreatCanvas AI is built for security teams handling Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code, OWASP. It supports workflows including automated threat model generation from text, images, diagrams, or iac templates, threat identification and security control recommendations, risk templates covering owasp top 10, pci-dss, hipaa, stride, linddun, and custom templates. Teams typically adopt ThreatCanvas AI when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/threatcanvas-ai
ThreatCanvas AI is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.secureflag.com/threat-modeling or contact SecureFlag directly.
Popular alternatives to ThreatCanvas AI include:
Compare all ThreatCanvas AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/threatcanvas-ai
ThreatCanvas AI is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code, OWASP, PCI DSS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines.
Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Automated threat modeling platform integrating security into the SDLC.
Auto-generates threat models from IaC files with risk & control mapping.