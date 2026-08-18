Automated threat modeling & HIPAA/FDA compliance platform for HealthTech.
Automated threat modeling & HIPAA/FDA compliance platform for HealthTech.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a cybersecurity risk management platform designed for healthcare technology companies building medical devices and health software. It embeds threat modeling and security risk assessment into software development and release workflows, following FDA, MITRE, and MDIC guidance for medical device cybersecurity. Core functionality: - Automated threat modeling aligned with the FDA/MDIC Playbook for Threat Modeling Medical Devices - Continuous "Four Questions" loop: identifying assets, evaluating threats, recommending mitigations, and validating results - Automated generation of Data Flow Diagrams (DFDs), trust boundaries, and mitigation mappings across codebases and CI/CD pipelines - Compliance evidence generation for HIPAA, HITRUST, and AAMI TIR57 controls on a per-release basis - Integration with design history files (DHF) and risk management processes under ISO 14971 and AAMI TIR57 - Automatic enforcement of design controls and guardrails pushed to downstream development tools The platform targets HealthTech teams that need to demonstrate PHI protection and regulatory compliance across software, firmware, and cloud components. It fetches business context and design specifications via configurable integrations, generates threat models in under 10 minutes, and produces compliance documentation outputs that align with what auditors expect from manual design control processes. Supported regulatory frameworks include: - FDA cybersecurity guidance for medical devices - HIPAA - HITRUST - ISO 14971 (medical device risk management) - AAMI TIR57
Common questions about DevArmor HealthTech GRC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is Automated threat modeling & HIPAA/FDA compliance platform for HealthTech, developed by DevArmor. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, Healthcare, DEVSECOPS.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC offers the following core capabilities:
DevArmor HealthTech GRC integrates natively with Snyk, GitHub, Mermaid, Jira, Notion, GitLab, AWS, Google Docs, Wiz, Semgrep, LucidChart, OneTrust, Vanta, HackerOne, Cursor AI. Integration support lets security teams connect DevArmor HealthTech GRC to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is built for security teams handling Threat Modeling, Healthcare, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. It supports workflows including automated threat model generation aligned with fda/mdic playbook for medical devices, continuous four questions threat modeling loop (assets, threats, mitigations, validation), automated data flow diagram (dfd) and trust boundary generation. Teams typically adopt DevArmor HealthTech GRC when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-healthtech-grc
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.devarmor.com/healthtech-grc or contact DevArmor directly.
Popular alternatives to DevArmor HealthTech GRC include:
Compare all DevArmor HealthTech GRC alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-healthtech-grc
DevArmor HealthTech GRC is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Modeling, Healthcare, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, MITRE Attack. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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