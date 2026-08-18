DevArmor HealthTech GRC Description

DevArmor HealthTech GRC is a cybersecurity risk management platform designed for healthcare technology companies building medical devices and health software. It embeds threat modeling and security risk assessment into software development and release workflows, following FDA, MITRE, and MDIC guidance for medical device cybersecurity. Core functionality: - Automated threat modeling aligned with the FDA/MDIC Playbook for Threat Modeling Medical Devices - Continuous "Four Questions" loop: identifying assets, evaluating threats, recommending mitigations, and validating results - Automated generation of Data Flow Diagrams (DFDs), trust boundaries, and mitigation mappings across codebases and CI/CD pipelines - Compliance evidence generation for HIPAA, HITRUST, and AAMI TIR57 controls on a per-release basis - Integration with design history files (DHF) and risk management processes under ISO 14971 and AAMI TIR57 - Automatic enforcement of design controls and guardrails pushed to downstream development tools The platform targets HealthTech teams that need to demonstrate PHI protection and regulatory compliance across software, firmware, and cloud components. It fetches business context and design specifications via configurable integrations, generates threat models in under 10 minutes, and produces compliance documentation outputs that align with what auditors expect from manual design control processes. Supported regulatory frameworks include: - FDA cybersecurity guidance for medical devices - HIPAA - HITRUST - ISO 14971 (medical device risk management) - AAMI TIR57