Threat modeling tools for identifying security risks, attack vectors, and potential threats in system architectures.
A mapping tool that correlates MITRE ATT&CK techniques with atomic tests and detection rules to analyze security detection coverage.
A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
Technique used to forward one URL to another.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process
A comprehensive library documenting Amazon S3 attack scenarios and risk-based mitigation strategies for cloud storage security.
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
