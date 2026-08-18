BU Creative Threat Modeling & Risk Scenarios Description

BU Creative Threat Modeling & Risk Scenarios is a professional consulting service that translates business objectives and system designs into structured threat models and risk scenarios to support security investment decisions. The service covers multiple domains including application, cloud, network, and supply chain threat modeling, as well as business process analysis, third-party dependency mapping, and regulatory/compliance risk mapping (e.g., GDPR and NIS2 impact scenarios). The engagement follows a structured five-step methodology: - Workshops & Asset Identification: mapping critical assets, data flows, and trust boundaries with stakeholders - Threat Enumeration: identifying threat actors, motives, capabilities, and likely attack paths - Attack Tree / Use-case Construction: building adversary scenarios and attack trees - Risk Scoring & Prioritization: quantifying likelihood and impact, aligned to business risk appetite - Mitigation Roadmap & Decision Support: recommending technical, process, and legal controls with cost/benefit analysis and an implementation roadmap Deliverables include threat model diagrams, data-flow maps, a prioritized risk register with remediation owners and timelines, playbooks for high-risk scenarios (covering detection, containment, and communications), and an executive risk brief. The service is aimed at product owners, CTOs, security architects, and risk/compliance teams. Optional add-ons include tabletop exercises based on top scenarios, integration with GRC tools and risk dashboards, and continuous re-evaluation as architecture evolves.