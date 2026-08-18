DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling Description

DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is a platform that automates threat modeling throughout the software development lifecycle, designed to integrate security into the design and code review phases rather than after development. Core functionality: - Generates and maintains a living threat model that updates automatically as code changes occur - Delivers security context to code generation and review phases, including agentic (AI-driven) development workflows - Codifies an organization's security standards and maps them to threat models - Performs automated security design reviews for every code change - Enforces security policies on pull requests before code is merged The platform targets the shift-left security approach, aiming to reduce security backlogs by catching design-level issues early. It supports both human developers and AI coding agents, providing guardrails for agentic development workflows. Key characteristics: - Threat models are built from existing system context and self-update with each change - Security standards are enforced automatically at the pull request stage - Design reviews are performed continuously, not as one-time assessments - The system accumulates organizational context over time to improve future decisions The product is positioned for engineering teams that use AI-assisted or agentic development and want to embed security requirements at the design and code review stages rather than relying solely on post-development scanning tools.