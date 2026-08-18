Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time.
Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time.
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is a platform that automates threat modeling throughout the software development lifecycle, designed to integrate security into the design and code review phases rather than after development. Core functionality: - Generates and maintains a living threat model that updates automatically as code changes occur - Delivers security context to code generation and review phases, including agentic (AI-driven) development workflows - Codifies an organization's security standards and maps them to threat models - Performs automated security design reviews for every code change - Enforces security policies on pull requests before code is merged The platform targets the shift-left security approach, aiming to reduce security backlogs by catching design-level issues early. It supports both human developers and AI coding agents, providing guardrails for agentic development workflows. Key characteristics: - Threat models are built from existing system context and self-update with each change - Security standards are enforced automatically at the pull request stage - Design reviews are performed continuously, not as one-time assessments - The system accumulates organizational context over time to improve future decisions The product is positioned for engineering teams that use AI-assisted or agentic development and want to embed security requirements at the design and code review stages rather than relying solely on post-development scanning tools.
Common questions about DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is Automated continuous threat modeling platform that enforces security at design time, developed by DevArmor. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Secure Development.
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling offers the following core capabilities:
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is built for security teams handling Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Secure Development, CI/CD. It supports workflows including automated threat model generation and continuous updates, security design review for every code change, pull request enforcement of security policies. Teams typically adopt DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-continuous-threat-modeling
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.devarmor.com/continuous-threat-modeling or contact DevArmor directly.
Popular alternatives to DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling include:
Compare all DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-continuous-threat-modeling
DevArmor Continuous Threat Modeling is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Modeling, DEVSECOPS, Secure Development, CI/CD, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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