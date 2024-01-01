SeaSponge 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool developed for Mozilla Winter of Security 2014. This web-based application is being developed with three characteristics in mind: Accessibility: We want everyone to be able to map out their infrastructures and generate security reports on any operating-system and on any browser. Aesthetics: We're tired of clunky, boring interfaces - we want to bring the pizazz into threat-modeling. Intuitive User-Experience: We hate manuals, and we want you to be able to use this software without one. Please see http://mozilla.github.io/seasponge/ for a live demo of the application. There is also a video on Air Mozilla available at https://air.mozilla.org/mozilla-winter-of-security-seasponge-a-tool-for-easy-threat-modeling/ Example Threat Model developed with SeaSponge Here is a share link for the SeaSponge threat model we developed in our Air Mozilla demo video: http://goo.gl/Q8mt0T Usage See our Usage page in our Wiki for more details. Authors Mathew Kallada Glavin Wiechert Joel Kuntz Sarah MacDonald With Mozilla Advisor Curtis Koenig and Professor Dr. Pawan Lingras Contributing Please see our Contributing Guidelines