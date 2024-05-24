Top Alternatives to Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSEZero Trust
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
25 Alternatives to Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
AI-powered SSE platform for data protection, threat prevention & compliance
Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-based SSE platform with SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA capabilities
SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management
Cloud-native SSE platform with NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA capabilities
Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt.
Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection
Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI
Cloud-based FWaaS for egress traffic control with integrated SSE defenses
SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses
Cloud-native SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and CNAPP capabilities
Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities
AI-powered analytics for cyber risk, digital experience, and SaaS optimization
Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices
Digital experience monitoring for apps, networks, and devices in zero trust envs
Cloud-based secure internet access with DNS/web filtering and CASB for SaaS
Internet security platform with DNS/content filtering and Zero Trust access
Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud
Gateway security platform with CDR, file sanitization & threat prevention
On-device SWG with SSL inspection, URL filtering, and AI-powered DLP.
Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control.
Cloud SWG with AI URL categorization, anti-malware & identity-based policies.
Managed cloud web security service for filtering and threat protection.