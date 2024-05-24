Zscaler Zero Trust Logo

Zscaler Zero Trust

Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks

Zscaler Zero Trust Description

Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-based security platform that implements zero trust architecture to secure communications between users, workloads, and devices across branch offices, cloud environments, and data centers. The platform operates on a Security Service Edge (SSE) model. The platform provides cyberthreat protection by making assets invisible to attackers, preventing compromise, and blocking lateral movement within networks. It includes data security capabilities for finding, classifying, and assessing data security posture while preventing data loss across all channels. The platform offers AI security features to secure public AI usage, private AI applications and models, and AI agent communications. It includes security operations automation to accelerate security operations and optimize digital experiences. The platform eliminates the need for traditional firewalls and point products by providing security services through a cloud-delivered architecture. It supports branch deployments, cloud adoption, and merger and acquisition integrations. The platform is designed for enterprise environments and serves organizations across multiple industries including entertainment, hospitality, transportation, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Zscaler Zero Trust is Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.

