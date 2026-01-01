Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement Description
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement is a security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulations with educational content to build cyber security awareness within organizations. The platform provides automated learning management capabilities where administrators can upload users, configure training programs, and track results without ongoing manual administration. The solution includes phishing simulation features that allow organizations to schedule and deploy simulated phishing attacks mimicking real-world scenarios. Simulations support email attachments, credential capture attempts, and customizable email templates from an extensive library. The platform also offers QR code phishing simulations delivered via email to test employee recognition of QR-based phishing attempts. Training content is structured through progressive learning paths including the S.C.A.M series (101, 201, 301, and Family editions) that teach employees to identify and respond to phishing attempts. The Keep Secure series provides general security awareness training covering topics like Wi-Fi security, mobile device usage, and password practices. Training incorporates interactive elements including games, quizzes, practice scenarios, and reward badges. The platform provides analytics and reporting capabilities to track organizational phishing risk, awareness levels, historical trends, and individual staff performance. Content is developed by Australian professionals for the Australian context and is accessible from any internet-connected device with mobile optimization. The system uses Australian-based cloud servers and supports automated re-enrollment of learners.
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement FAQ
Common questions about Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement is Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations developed by Phriendly Phishing. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cloud, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership