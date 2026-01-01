Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement Logo

Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement

Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations

Human Risk
Commercial
Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement Description

Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement is a security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulations with educational content to build cyber security awareness within organizations. The platform provides automated learning management capabilities where administrators can upload users, configure training programs, and track results without ongoing manual administration. The solution includes phishing simulation features that allow organizations to schedule and deploy simulated phishing attacks mimicking real-world scenarios. Simulations support email attachments, credential capture attempts, and customizable email templates from an extensive library. The platform also offers QR code phishing simulations delivered via email to test employee recognition of QR-based phishing attempts. Training content is structured through progressive learning paths including the S.C.A.M series (101, 201, 301, and Family editions) that teach employees to identify and respond to phishing attempts. The Keep Secure series provides general security awareness training covering topics like Wi-Fi security, mobile device usage, and password practices. Training incorporates interactive elements including games, quizzes, practice scenarios, and reward badges. The platform provides analytics and reporting capabilities to track organizational phishing risk, awareness levels, historical trends, and individual staff performance. Content is developed by Australian professionals for the Australian context and is accessible from any internet-connected device with mobile optimization. The system uses Australian-based cloud servers and supports automated re-enrollment of learners.

Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement FAQ

Common questions about Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement is Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations developed by Phriendly Phishing. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cloud, Human Risk Management.

