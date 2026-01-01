Company Name GoldPhish
Security awareness training and phishing simulation platform
Company Name GoldPhish
Security awareness training and phishing simulation platform
Company Name GoldPhish Description
GoldPhish is a security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulation capabilities with employee training programs. The platform offers organizations the ability to conduct simulated phishing campaigns and deliver security awareness training to their workforce. The platform provides unlimited licenses, allowing organizations to deploy training across their entire employee base without per-user restrictions. Users can access unlimited awareness training content and run unlimited simulated phishing campaigns to test and improve employee security awareness. GoldPhish operates as a cloud-based solution that requires no installation. The platform offers a 30-day free training period that does not require credit card information for initial access. Organizations can use the platform to assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and track training progress over time. The solution is designed to help organizations reduce human-related security risks by educating employees about common attack vectors and social engineering tactics. Through repeated exposure to simulated attacks and training content, the platform aims to improve employee ability to identify and respond to security threats.
Company Name GoldPhish FAQ
Common questions about Company Name GoldPhish including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Company Name GoldPhish is Security awareness training and phishing simulation platform developed by GoldPhish. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership