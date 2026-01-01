Company Name GoldPhish Logo

Company Name GoldPhish

Security awareness training and phishing simulation platform

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Company Name GoldPhish Description

GoldPhish is a security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulation capabilities with employee training programs. The platform offers organizations the ability to conduct simulated phishing campaigns and deliver security awareness training to their workforce. The platform provides unlimited licenses, allowing organizations to deploy training across their entire employee base without per-user restrictions. Users can access unlimited awareness training content and run unlimited simulated phishing campaigns to test and improve employee security awareness. GoldPhish operates as a cloud-based solution that requires no installation. The platform offers a 30-day free training period that does not require credit card information for initial access. Organizations can use the platform to assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and track training progress over time. The solution is designed to help organizations reduce human-related security risks by educating employees about common attack vectors and social engineering tactics. Through repeated exposure to simulated attacks and training content, the platform aims to improve employee ability to identify and respond to security threats.

Company Name GoldPhish FAQ

Common questions about Company Name GoldPhish including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Company Name GoldPhish is Security awareness training and phishing simulation platform developed by GoldPhish. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →