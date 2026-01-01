Company Name GoldPhish Description

GoldPhish is a security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulation capabilities with employee training programs. The platform offers organizations the ability to conduct simulated phishing campaigns and deliver security awareness training to their workforce. The platform provides unlimited licenses, allowing organizations to deploy training across their entire employee base without per-user restrictions. Users can access unlimited awareness training content and run unlimited simulated phishing campaigns to test and improve employee security awareness. GoldPhish operates as a cloud-based solution that requires no installation. The platform offers a 30-day free training period that does not require credit card information for initial access. Organizations can use the platform to assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and track training progress over time. The solution is designed to help organizations reduce human-related security risks by educating employees about common attack vectors and social engineering tactics. Through repeated exposure to simulated attacks and training content, the platform aims to improve employee ability to identify and respond to security threats.